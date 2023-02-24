scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Aaliya accuses Nawazuddin Siddiqui of rape, ‘stealing’ her kids; files complaint

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, has accused him of trying to use his power to take custody of her children. She also accused him of raping her

By News Bureau
Aaliya accuses Nawazuddin Siddiqui of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, has accused him of trying to use his power to take custody of her children. She also accused him of raping her and filed a police complaint against him at Versova police station in Mumbai.

She has shared a video and a post in which she talked about him and blamed him for not having any attachment with the kids. But, now he is interested in them and wants their custody. Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009 and the couple have two kids: daughter Shora, and son Yaani.

Sharing details about their relationship and pointing towards the Bollywood actor, she wrote: “A great actor who tried to be a great human being. His heartless mother who calls my innocent child illegitimate and this bad man remains silent. A rape complaint (with proof) has been filed against him at Versova police station yesterday itself. Whatever happens, I will not let my innocent children go in these heartless hands.”

She also shared her pain saying: “He has claimed that he wants the custody of the kids. He has not experienced the joy of kids, he doesn’t even know how to use a diaper or what is the cost of diaper and even has no idea about the size of their clothes; didn’t realise when our kids grew up and today he wants to steal the kids from me and show that he is a good father. He is a coward father. He is stealing the kids from a mother by abusing his power. But he doesn’t know that the Almighty has the biggest power.”

“I have considered you as my husband and lived in the deception that you considered me your wife. I have given the most important years of my life to you. I am already facing financial loss and he has made me weak from all sides. The fame has gone to his head. My son doesn’t even know the love of a father because he has always seen only one kid. But I have complete faith in the law and courts that the result will be in my favour,” she added.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui are engaged in a legal battle over their marriage.

Previous article
Targeted harassment could have driven Telangana medico to attempt suicide: Police
Next article
Sumit Nagal, Arjun Kadhe get wildcards for ATP Challenger event in Pune
This May Also Interest You
Sports

PVL 2023: Our best is yet to come, says Kolkata Thunderbolts captain Ashwal Rai

News

How MC Stan now relates to ‘Playground S2’ contestants

Sports

President Draupadi Murmu is an inspiration for all of us, say women gamers at Skyesports Grand Slam 2023

Sports

Sumit Nagal, Arjun Kadhe get wildcards for ATP Challenger event in Pune

Health & Lifestyle

Targeted harassment could have driven Telangana medico to attempt suicide: Police

Sports

P.V Sindhu parts ways with coach Park Tae-Sang, to train with Hafiz Hashim now

Sports

Golf: Aditi Ashok takes commanding lead in Race to Costa del Sol standings

Sports

Second edition of Indian Open – Throws and Jumps Competition to begin from March 1

News

Learning Tandav in four hours is a challenge for Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana

News

Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish to feature for the first time in T-Series Single ‘O Maahi’ alongside Kashika Kapoor

News

Sway to the beats of Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal’s Mast Aankhein ft. Shantanu Maheshwari and Shweta Sharda! Presented by T-Series, song is out...

Technology

Apple orders OLED panels from Samsung, LG for next iPad models

Technology

Chinese EV maker showcases world's 1st car powered by sodium-ion battery

Technology

Not just Galaxy S23 series, Samsung R&D creating multi-device experiences for Indians

Sports

Women's T20 WC: Whatever he said, that's his way of thinking, says Harmanpreet on Hussain's 'schoolgirl error' comment

News

Anil Kapoor named his own character in Sandeep Modi’s ‘The Night Manager’

Sports

Premier League: Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as manager until end of season

Health & Lifestyle

Eat breakfast to ward off risk of cancer, heart disease

Health & Lifestyle

Cambodia confirms 2nd human case of bird flu

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cameron Green says he is '100 percent ready' for Indore Test

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US