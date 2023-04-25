Aayush Sharma hits back at trolls who ridicule wife Arpita over her looks

scorecardresearch
Aayush Sharma hits back at trolls who ridicule wife Arpita Khan over her looks

Actor Aayush Sharma, who recently hosted the Eid party at his Khar residence along with his wife Arpita Khan, has hit back at trolls who constantly ridicule Arpita on her looks every time her new pictures come on the internet.

The actor was recently speaking at Tedx Talks platform and defended his wife as he said, “My wife, she is constantly trolled for being overweight, she is a constant target and being a celebrity she should not be fat or she should dress a certain way and she is dark in colour. Every time a picture comes live, people remind her that she is dark in colour.”

He further mentioned that the world has largely forgotten that beauty is intrinsic. He shared, “You should come to terms that beauty is no longer internal, nobody wants to know you as a human being, people want to see you beautiful externally…but I am proud of my wife because she is comfortable in her own skin.”

“She is proud of who she is and behind closed doors, she tells me I am not a celebrity, I have done nothing and I am never gonna in front of the camera, so I am gonna be who I am and I am gonna live my life as I want to,” he concluded.

