‘Ab main solo nahi raha’: Sidharth Malhotra gives a witty response on being asked to pose solo

Bollywood lovely couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot on February 7, this year. It was the most highly-anticipated celebrity wedding of the year. Last evening, Sidharth was spotted by the paparazzi in the city, and a video that has surfaced on Instagram, shows him giving a hilarious response when asked for his ‘solo’ pictures.

A paparazzo shared a video of Sidharth from the day on Instagram. He is seen in a red and black check shirt and brown trousers and was folding his sleeves while talking to the photographers.

He was seen posing with a few fans who wanted a selfie. Later, the paparazzi asked him for a few solo pictures. “Ek solo karte hain na bhai,” asked the photographer, to which Sidharth replied, “Abhi main solo raha nahin,” leaving the photographers in splits! Sidharth was also seen laughing, and he did go on to pose for a few pictures.

Fans loved his humorous response and praised him in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Aaayyyyeeee haaayyee… Dil jeet litta munde ne (wow, he has won my heart) …looks up please keep manufacturing this product.” Another wrote, “His husband era is the besttttt thing to ever watch, he is the best husband no doubt.” Many raved about how he is looking even more handsome after the wedding while some also claimed that he looks slimmer now.

Check out the video below.