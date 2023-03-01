scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘Ab main solo nahi raha’: Sidharth Malhotra gives a witty response on being asked to pose solo

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot on February 7, this year. It was the most highly-anticipated celebrity wedding of the year.

By Pooja Tiwari
Sidharth Malhotra gives a witty response on being asked to pose solo
Sidharth Malhotra gives a witty response on being asked to pose solo

Bollywood lovely couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot on February 7, this year. It was the most highly-anticipated celebrity wedding of the year. Last evening, Sidharth was spotted by the paparazzi in the city, and a video that has surfaced on Instagram, shows him giving a hilarious response when asked for his ‘solo’ pictures.

A paparazzo shared a video of Sidharth from the day on Instagram. He is seen in a red and black check shirt and brown trousers and was folding his sleeves while talking to the photographers.

He was seen posing with a few fans who wanted a selfie. Later, the paparazzi asked him for a few solo pictures. “Ek solo karte hain na bhai,” asked the photographer, to which Sidharth replied, “Abhi main solo raha nahin,” leaving the photographers in splits! Sidharth was also seen laughing, and he did go on to pose for a few pictures.

Fans loved his humorous response and praised him in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Aaayyyyeeee haaayyee… Dil jeet litta munde ne (wow, he has won my heart) …looks up please keep manufacturing this product.” Another wrote, “His husband era is the besttttt thing to ever watch, he is the best husband no doubt.” Many raved about how he is looking even more handsome after the wedding while some also claimed that he looks slimmer now.

Check out the video below.

Previous article
Udit Parekh’s story of ascent to the top is a tale of the famous Gujarati growth mindset
Next article
Nicolas Cage might want his own Dracula movie
This May Also Interest You
News

Tillotama Shome is 'quite okay' to live without the adrenaline rush

News

Brendan Fraser almost died after rope stunt went wrong on 'The Mummy' set

Technology

Qualcomm to ship Apple-chip competitor in 2024

Technology

Google's client-side encryption now available for Gmail

Technology

Zoomcar partners Vistara to offer self-drive services to customers

Technology

Twitter announces 'Violent Speech' policy

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid cuts brain oxygen, worsens cognitive problems, depression

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan receives ‘Youth Icon’ Award; Fahmaan Khan says ‘Proud of you Jungli’

News

Neha Rana bruised her feet while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'

News

Shraddha Kapoor: Grateful to Mohit Suri for letting me record 'Teri Galliyan'

News

Hetal Puniwala, Soni Singh join 'Saavi Ki Savaari' adding new twists and turns

Technology

India's mobile download speeds up by 115% since 5G launch

Technology

Google Pixel Watch to now detect if you fall

Technology

Amazon joins Vishal Garg's Better.com to let employees use stock to buy homes

News

Adhyayan Suman's 'Mashooq' was a welcome 'pattern break' for Vivek Oberoi

Health & Lifestyle

Infant sleeping next to mother in Rajasthan govt hospital killed by stray dogs

News

Michael B Jordon didn't think he could direct until he worked with Ryan Coogler

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Djokovic survives thriller against Machac in opener

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US