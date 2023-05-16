scorecardresearch
Abdu Rozik all set to release new song; appear on Sajid Khan's upcoming show

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Tajikistani singer and social media sensation Abdu Rozik, who has a considerable fan following in India after ‘Bigg Boss 16’, is all set to unveil a new song, which he says will be a big surprise for those who follow him.

“I am soon going to bring a new song for my fans,” Rozik said. “But at the moment I don’t want to disclose any details. It will be a big surprise for all my well-wishers.”

The singer-actor who went viral with his ‘Burgirr’ meme, recently opened a new restaurant in Mumbai named Burgirr. Talking about it, Abdu said: “I am excited about my new business. I am very busy with work now. I am sure people will love the different types of burger in my restaurant.”

Inside the Bigg Boss house , Abdu was good friends with Shiv and Archana, who will soon be seen in the new season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Wishing good luck to his friends, he said: “All the best to my friends Shiv and Archana. Good luck guys; you are real rockstars!”

On the workfront, Abdu will be soon seen in the show ‘Long Son-Short Son’ alongside director Sajid Khan. The director recently shared a video on his social media where he revealed that he was launching this show with Abdu very soon.

