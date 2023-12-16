Sunday, December 17, 2023
Advertisement
BollywoodNews

AbRam strikes Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose, Aradhya Bachchan wins hearts with performance at school

AbRam Khan arriving in a Medieval-inspired outfit on stage. He delivered the lines from the skit in English, and also offered hugs.

By Agency News Desk
AbRam strikes Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose, Aradhya Bachchan wins hearts with performance at school
AbRam strikes Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose, Aradhya Bachchan wins hearts with performance at school

The kids of Bollywood stars recently took part in their school’s annual day celebrations. Many star kids performed at the function but the one who got the most applause were Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam and Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aradhya.

In a video, which is currently doing the rounds on the Internet, it shows AbRam Khan arriving in a Medieval-inspired outfit on stage. He delivered the lines from the skit in English, and also offered hugs. In a segment, he told his fellow performers, “Give me a hug, I love hugs,” and went on to strike the iconic pose of his father as the tune of ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Jayenge’ played in the background. A proud SRK was seen applauding in the audience.

Advertisement

In another video, Aaradhya dressed as an evil character in a dramatic look. She took to the stage and delivered her lines in English, and also shook a leg on a song during the performance.

Taimur also sported makeup for his performance. He was also seemingly joined by Karan Johar’s son Yash Johar as he was papped in a similar outfit.

- Advertisement -

Later, the Bollywood stars also performed in the audience section at the annual day celebration at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Advertisement
Previous article
IND W vs ENG W: Amol Muzumdar’s inputs helped me, says Harmanpreet Kaur after winning her first Test as captain
Next article
Veljko Paunovic leaves Mexico’s Guadalajara
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.