AbRam strikes Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose, Aradhya Bachchan wins hearts with performance at school

The kids of Bollywood stars recently took part in their school’s annual day celebrations. Many star kids performed at the function but the one who got the most applause were Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam and Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aradhya.

In a video, which is currently doing the rounds on the Internet, it shows AbRam Khan arriving in a Medieval-inspired outfit on stage. He delivered the lines from the skit in English, and also offered hugs. In a segment, he told his fellow performers, “Give me a hug, I love hugs,” and went on to strike the iconic pose of his father as the tune of ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Jayenge’ played in the background. A proud SRK was seen applauding in the audience.

In another video, Aaradhya dressed as an evil character in a dramatic look. She took to the stage and delivered her lines in English, and also shook a leg on a song during the performance.

Taimur also sported makeup for his performance. He was also seemingly joined by Karan Johar’s son Yash Johar as he was papped in a similar outfit.

Later, the Bollywood stars also performed in the audience section at the annual day celebration at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.