Academy shares iconic song from ‘DDLJ’

the Academy shares the chartbuster song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' from Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

By Agency News Desk
Ahead of the 96th Oscar Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared the chartbuster song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ from Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. On Saturday, the official Instagram handle of the Academy shared the video of the song.

They wrote in the caption, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ from 1995’s ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.”

Users in the comment section came up with mixed reactions to this social media movie of the Academy.

One user wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan – the face of Indian Cinema”.

Another wrote, “Academy is a SRK fan!!!!! About time”.

A third user wrote, “Well they could have featured the critically acclaimed Indian films rather than these stupid mass entertainment films.”

Another wrote, “Most of the people who are saying, ‘Academy is running out of content’, they’re forgetting academy honours any kind of movies around the world. Not only American and British movies. DDLJ is a cult classic. It’s honouring post. Don’t get so concerned about it (sic).”

‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, which marked the directorial debut of the YRF head-honcho Aditya Chopra, is considered a landmark film in not just Hindi but Indian cinema.

The film boasts of an iconic soundtrack and also saw Aditya’s cousin Karan Johar, serving as an assistant director and also acting alongside SRK as his friend.

The film is regarded as one of the most influential films from India.

