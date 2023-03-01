scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Adhyayan Suman's 'Mashooq' was a welcome 'pattern break' for Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Anand Oberoi has starred alongside Shweta Indra Kumar in the video of the track 'Mashooq'.

By News Bureau

Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi has starred alongside Shweta Indra Kumar in the video of the track ‘Mashooq’. The song is a love number crooned by Mohit Chauhan and the music video is directed by Adhyayan Suman.

The actor shared that returning to the romance genre after so long was a “was a good pattern break” for him.

Talking about the same, Vivek said: “I am always ready to shapeshift. Romance is a genre I haven’t tried in a long time and when the offer came to me; I just knew I had to do it. The music video conveys a strong story, all within the matter of a few minutes. It’s crisp, punchy and hits home. Lately, I have done a lot of gritty films and played serious parts. This was a good pattern break for me. Working with Adhyayan was a breeze , being clear in his vision he shot the song as a film. He is someone who had everything thought out to the T. He made my job easier.”

The music of the song has been composed by Anis Ali Sabri with lyrics written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Adhyayan Suman said: “I have always wanted to do more than just be in front of the camera. When I first heard the song, I knew the kind of story I wanted to set it against, the kind of visual palette I wanted. The story just flew for me and I couldn’t imagine anyone else except Vivek Oberoi for the part. His screen presence elevated the material. I am so grateful to have got the opportunity to tell the story.”

Presented by Music Garage, and produced by S.K. Ahluwalia, the heartwarming love track is available to stream on YouTube.

Previous article
Infant sleeping next to mother in Rajasthan govt hospital killed by stray dogs
Next article
Amazon joins Vishal Garg's Better.com to let employees use stock to buy homes
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid cuts brain oxygen, worsens cognitive problems, depression

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan receives ‘Youth Icon’ Award; Fahmaan Khan says ‘Proud of you Jungli’

News

Neha Rana bruised her feet while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'

News

Shraddha Kapoor: Grateful to Mohit Suri for letting me record 'Teri Galliyan'

News

Hetal Puniwala, Soni Singh join 'Saavi Ki Savaari' adding new twists and turns

Technology

India's mobile download speeds up by 115% since 5G launch

Technology

Google Pixel Watch to now detect if you fall

Technology

Amazon joins Vishal Garg's Better.com to let employees use stock to buy homes

Health & Lifestyle

Infant sleeping next to mother in Rajasthan govt hospital killed by stray dogs

News

Michael B Jordon didn't think he could direct until he worked with Ryan Coogler

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Djokovic survives thriller against Machac in opener

News

Debina Bonnerjee infected with influenza B virus

News

Vidyut Jammwal does his bit, brings 'beautiful' northeastern music to mainstream

News

Debina Bonnerjee detected with Influenza B virus

News

'Shazam!' director says Zachary Levi's superhero could survive DC Universe overhaul

News

Fahmaan Khan treats fans with some BTS pics with Sumbul Touqeer Khan; SuMaan fans are melting

Technology

WhatsApp may soon add newsletters to Status tab on Android beta

News

Virat Kohli: Anushka Sharma has made massive sacrifices as a mother

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US