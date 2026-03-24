Lakme Fashion Week 2026: Siddharth Can’t Look Away from Aditi Rao Hydari’s Dazzling Beauty

The final day of Lakme Fashion Week ended on a memorable note as Aditi Rao Hydari walked the runway as the showstopper for Satya Paul. Known for her graceful and calm personality, Aditi kept her walk simple and elegant. Instead of adding too much drama, she let her outfit and natural presence do all the talking. Her walk was steady, confident, and perfectly matched the mood of the collection, making the entire finale feel complete and well put together.

In the audience, Siddharth was seen sitting in the front row, watching closely and cheering her on. This added a personal and warm touch to the whole moment. Aditi’s outfit was a beautiful mix of traditional and modern style. She wore a deep midnight blue lehenga with a flowy skirt that had soft prints which reflected light as she moved. The blouse was more structured, designed like a bralette with a deep neckline, adding a bold and modern edge to the look.

The most unique part of her outfit was the long trench coat layered over the lehenga. The coat was tailored and structured, giving a sharp and urban feel to the otherwise soft and traditional outfit. This mix of flowing fabric and clean lines created a balanced look that felt fresh, stylish, and still wearable for today’s fashion lovers.

Her styling was kept simple but effective. She wore a statement silver choker with delicate layered chains and paired it with classic jhumkas. The jewelry added just the right amount of detail without overpowering the outfit. Her makeup was soft and glowing, with light blush, smokey eyes, and nude lips, keeping everything natural and easy on the eyes. Her hair was tied in a sleek ponytail, finished with a flower that added a gentle and romantic touch.

While her runway walk impressed many, what truly caught everyone’s attention was what happened after. As she stepped off the ramp, Siddharth greeted her with a warm hug. Videos of this moment quickly spread online, with fans loving the genuine and heartfelt interaction. It became one of the most talked about highlights of the event, showing a beautiful mix of fashion and real emotion.