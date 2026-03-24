Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Spark Dating Buzz Again With Viral Tokyo Outing

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are once again making headlines after being spotted together in Tokyo. A video of the two walking closely, with Kim holding onto Hamilton’s arm, has quickly gone viral and added more fuel to ongoing rumours about their relationship.

The outing took place over the weekend and also included Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian. The group was seen casually walking through the city and visiting shops while fans gathered around to catch a glimpse. Kim looked relaxed and happy throughout the outing, smiling and interacting with people nearby.

In the videos shared online, Kim is seen holding Hamilton’s arm as they walk together, which many fans noticed right away. She chose a simple yet stylish outfit for the day, wearing a fitted grey long sleeve dress with black heels. The look was clean and minimal, but still stood out. Hamilton matched the calm vibe with a brown jacket and pants, keeping his style simple and effortless.

Lewis Hamilton and kim kardashian in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/5o7tRp54It — LH44(A) (@LH44Fanpage8) March 22, 2026

One moment that got a lot of attention showed Hamilton waving at fans while walking, while Kim smiled beside him. Another clip showed Kim stepping out of a Vivienne Westwood store, looking cheerful as she greeted people waiting outside. Their comfort with each other and easy body language quickly became a hot topic on social media.

This sighting comes just weeks after reports first claimed that the two were dating. Earlier this year, they were said to have travelled together to the UK, where they spent time at a luxury place called Estelle Manor. Reports suggested they enjoyed private dinners and spa time during the trip.

Soon after that, they were also seen together in Paris, arriving at a hotel after flying in on a private jet. Their relationship became more public when they appeared together at the Super Bowl 2026 in February.

Since then, Hamilton has openly shown support for Kim on social media, and sources say the relationship is getting serious. Interestingly, the two have known each other for many years. They were first seen together publicly back in 2014 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, long before these dating rumours began.