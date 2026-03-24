Charlie Puth Shares Emotional First Moments With Baby Jude

Charlie Puth has entered a new and exciting phase in life as he becomes a father for the first time. The 34 year old singer and his wife Brooke Sansone Puth have welcomed their baby boy and shared the happy news with fans on social media. The couple revealed that they have named their son Jude and introduced him through a warm and emotional Instagram post.

In their announcement, they wrote “Hey Jude 3.13.26” along with a set of personal photos that showed their first moments with their newborn. The pictures gave fans a close look at their baby, who was wrapped in a soft white blanket and dressed in a blue and white striped outfit. Some of the photos showed Charlie holding his son, while others captured small details like Jude’s tiny hand and nose. These simple yet touching images made the moment feel real and relatable.

One special photo showed Brooke wearing a necklace with the letter J, a sweet nod to their son’s name. The couple also shared Polaroid pictures taken at the hospital, keeping those early memories in a very personal way. Adding to the emotional feel, a few handwritten notes could be seen in the pictures. One note mentioned that they were playing the song In My Life by The Beatles for their baby, while another happily shared that Jude had drunk over 30 ml of formula, calling it a new record. These small details gave fans a glimpse into their first days as parents.

Charlie and Brooke got married in 2024 in a small and private ceremony at his family home in Montecito. They have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight but have shared a few important moments with fans over time.

They first revealed they were expecting a baby in October last year in a creative way. Brooke appeared in Charlie’s music video for Changes, where her baby bump was gently shown. Later, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Charlie confirmed the news by saying he was going to be a dad.

He also joked that he hopes his child likes music because it is the thing he knows best. Now, with baby Jude here, fans are excited to see Charlie take on this new role and share more of his journey as a father.