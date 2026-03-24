Ranveer Singh’s Co-Star Apologizes for Accidental Injury on Dhurandhar 2 Set

Ranveer Singh continues to win hearts not just for his performances but also for his behaviour off screen. His Dhurandhar The Revenge co star Gursewakh Singh recently shared an emotional story from the film’s shoot, showing a different side of the actor.

Gursewakh recalled an incident that happened during an action scene in Amritsar. He explained that both of them were performing a sequence where he had to set a bomb and then take cover, while Ranveer had to protect him. They had practiced the scene several times, and everything was going smoothly.

However, during the actual take, something went wrong. Gursewakh said he took a little longer than expected, which caused a sudden collision between him and Ranveer. The impact was very strong, and both actors got injured. Gursewakh fell and even fainted for a short time, while Ranveer also got hurt.

He shared that the team first rushed to check on Ranveer. A few seconds later, they noticed Gursewakh lying there as well. Doctors came in quickly and checked him. He had pain and swelling in his stomach. Director Aditya Dhar also came to see him and reassured him that such incidents can happen during action scenes.

Gursewakh said he was very worried and emotional at that moment. He felt guilty for hurting Ranveer and even started apologising. But what happened next left a deep impact on him.

Ranveer himself came to check on him. Instead of being upset, he comforted Gursewakh and told him not to worry. He even hugged him to calm him down. This small gesture meant a lot, especially when Gursewakh was already in pain and fear.

He also shared that Ranveer asked him whether he wanted to continue shooting or take a break. Despite the injury, both actors decided to complete the scene. Ranveer mentioned that his elbow was slightly hurt but still chose to continue.

Gursewakh said that after that day, they continued shooting for many more days, and Ranveer never once made him feel guilty about the incident.

Calling it one of the most special memories of his life, Gursewakh said this experience showed him what true humanity and kindness look like. He added that this is one of the reasons why Ranveer Singh is not just a big star, but also a great human being.