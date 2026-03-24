Milind Soman Reveals How Ankita Konwar Handled Trolls Like a Pro

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have always been in the spotlight, not just for their public appearances but also for their unique love story. When the couple got married in 2018, their 26 year age gap became a big talking point. While many people admired their bond, they also faced a lot of trolling online.

Recently, Milind spoke about this phase in an interaction with Zoom. He shared that the negative comments never really affected him, but he was more concerned about how it could impact Ankita, especially since she was not used to such attention.

“It didn’t bother me. It would have bothered Ankita because her experience was limited. We discussed it. I told her that they don’t know who you are and they don’t know who I am, so whatever they say is their opinion and she understood it very quickly, big credit to her.”

Milind explained that their strong relationship helped them move forward. Over time, the trolling reduced and people began to accept their relationship more openly.

“After that she wasn’t bothered about it and I think that’s also because of the closeness of our relationship. Today there is much more approval of our relationship. Not that we need it. It is just nice to see. People are comfortable with the fact that it has lasted 13 long years.”

Milind has also often spoken about how different they are from each other. From age and culture to lifestyle and thinking, the couple comes from completely different backgrounds. However, instead of creating problems, these differences have made their bond stronger.

“She’s 26 years younger than me, so obviously there is a huge difference in the way she thinks, in her upbringing and the environment she grew up in. The ideas that she has are all different and incredible.”

He also spoke about their cultural differences and how they have embraced them.

“She’s Assamese and I am Maharashtrian, and we are as different as anything can be. We come from different generations, different parts of the world, with different languages and different food habits. Yet the fact that we have managed to find each other and find that space in which we merge our thoughts, emotions and our spirits, that is something very special. I can say that my life has only become better because of her.”

Their story shows that love can go beyond age, culture, and public opinion, as long as there is understanding and respect between two people.