Shruti Haasan Opens Up About Her Simple Yet Special Relationship With Her Father Kamal Haasan

Shruti Haasan recently gave fans a glimpse into her personal life and her bond with her father, Kamal Haasan. Despite his legendary status in Indian cinema, Shruti described their relationship as simple, warm, and very normal. During a chat with Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, Shruti shared that she has never really gone to her father or even Rajinikanth for direct career advice. Instead, she prefers to learn by quietly observing how they work and live their lives.

She said, “The thing that’s common in both of them is that they’re both so hardworking. And it’s not hardworking like ‘yaar main itna kaam kar raha hu (I am working so hard), I’m so tensed’. They’re chupchaap (quietly) hardworking. They will give their lives for it quietly. They’re not creating tension. They’re maintaining their offices and their families, and working like beasts. That trait is beautiful.”

Shruti also spoke about how her relationship with her father is not focused on films or work. Instead, they talk about everyday things, just like any other father and daughter. She shared a light and funny side of their bond, especially their interactions on social media.

“We are normal baap-beti talking about normal baap-beti stuff,” she said. “He sends lots of reels on Instagram. There are some cringe reels. Then I’d tell him, ‘This aunty is really not funny, appa’ (laughs). But he’ll also send really artistic stuff. Then he’ll send a little girl singing, which I know is a callback to me. That’s cute. He loves videos of people cooking in villages, musicians and art.”

On the work front, Shruti has been busy with interesting projects. She was recently seen with Rajinikanth in the film Coolie, which became a huge success and one of the highest grossing Tamil films of 2025.

Fans are also excited about a possible reunion of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth on screen after many years. While details are still not fully revealed, the news has already created a lot of buzz.

Looking ahead, Shruti will be seen in Aakasamlo Oka Tara alongside Dulquer Salmaan, and also in Salaar Part 2 with Prabhas.

Through her stories, Shruti shows that even in a famous family, simple moments and genuine connections matter the most.