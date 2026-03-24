Pussycat Dolls Reunion Turns Messy as Jessica Sutta Claims She Was ‘Excluded’ Over Political Beliefs

The Pussycat Dolls reunion is already serving drama before even hitting the stage, and this time it is coming straight from inside the group. Jessica Sutta, one of the original members missing from the 2026 comeback lineup, has spoken out and her take is definitely not subtle. According to her, the reason she was left out might not be creative differences or timing but politics. The singer revealed that she and other former members were completely blindsided by the reunion announcement. No call, no conversation, nothing. She claims she only heard from Nicole Scherzinger on the day the news broke and chose not to respond.

But here is where it gets spicy.

Sutta believes her outspoken political stance made her a “liability” for the group. She has publicly supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and acknowledged that people associate her views with MAGA, something she says may have played a role in her exclusion. And she is not backing down either. She openly doubled down on her beliefs, making it clear she is done letting people dictate who she should be.

At the same time, she did not hold back on the reunion itself, calling it a “cash grab.” That line alone is enough to tell you this is not just disappointment, this is frustration.

Another original member, Carmit Bachar, also confirmed she was not informed in advance, calling the situation disappointing on a personal level. So clearly, this is not just a one person issue.

Meanwhile, the current trio of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt have kept things diplomatic. When asked about the lineup, Wyatt described the group as something that has always evolved and said this is simply what it looks like now.

Still, the optics are loud.

A global reunion tour, a legacy pop group, and multiple original members claiming they were left out without a heads up. That is not just a lineup change, that is a narrative.

The Pussycat Dolls are gearing up for a massive tour across North America, Europe and the UK. But before the first performance even begins, the conversation has already shifted from nostalgia to tension.

And honestly, this might just be the real headline of the comeback.