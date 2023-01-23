scorecardresearch
‘Afwaah’ featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar to release on 24th Feb

Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra announce the release of their film ‘Afwaah’. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha

By Glamsham Editorial
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar with Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra for ‘Afwaah’

The makers of the upcoming thriller ‘Afwaah’, Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra are all set to release their film on the big screen on February 24th, 2023. The film has already grabbed attention with its quirky pairing of power performers Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar and is now gearing up for theatrical release.

Producer Anubhav Sinha expressed saying, “Working on Afwaah was creatively fulfilling as a producer. Sudhir and I have been friends for many years and I am happy to bring this film to the audience. It is an intriguing story and the performances of powerhouse talents like Bhumi and Nawaz only add weightage and gravitas to the characters.”

Director Sudhir Mishra shared saying, “Afwaah is a thriller which speaks of a very important message in the current times. I am glad that the release date is finally out and I am really looking forward to its release. The super-talented combo of Bhumi and Nawaz have given their best to this unconventional story and I am sure the audience is going to love watching them on the big screen.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar added, “Afwaah is a very unique story set in the roots of India and I am really glad to be associating with the team. The power-packed team of Afwaah has done a brilliant job and this is something that will be worth a watch for movie lovers. I am happy to present it to the audience.”

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Rockey Raina and TJ Bhanu. Afwaah is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks. The film is set for a theatrical release on 24th February 2023.

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda becomes co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks team in RuPay Prime Volleyball League
Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna pair advances to mixed doubles quarterfinals
Entertainment Today

