Ajay Devgn's company forays into NE, opens multiplex in Guwahati

Ajay Devgn, who recently directed and was seen in 'Bholaa', is set to change the dynamics of movie exhibitions in the northeast part of the country.

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who has recently directed and was seen in ‘Bholaa’, is set to change the dynamics of movie exhibitions in the northeast part of the country. The actor’s NY Cinemas will open its exclusive multiplex cinema in the heart of Guwahati city. This multiplex will be NY Cinema’s entry in the northeast region after successfully having delivered multiple screens in North and West of the country.

The theatre is designed keeping the Assamese culture and tradition in mind where everyone feels at home.

NY Cinemas, a multiplex chain, was founded by Ajay with the intention of bringing the old-world charm of single screens back to the multiplexes and bringing the audiences closer to their favourite films and film stars.

Ajay said: “It’s a pleasure to have finally made it to the northeast and I hope the people of Guwahati give NY Cinemas the same love that they always shower on me and my films.”

Unique features like a 360-degree photo booth, a 12 feet video wall in the theatre lobby and multiple selfie points to capture every happy moment and go back with wholesome memories completes the entire movie watching experience at NY Cinemas.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
'Kacchey Limbu' wound up its shoot in record eighteen days
IPL 2023: We'll look to take confidence from our win against PBKS, says DC Assistant Coach Shane Watson
