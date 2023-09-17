Akshay Kumar gets praised by Poonam Gill for ‘Mission Raniganj’ song ‘Jalsa 2.0’

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) The latest track from the Akshay Kumar- starrer ‘Mission Raniganj’ titled ‘Jalsa 2.0’, has received great praise from Poonam Gill, the daughter of mining engineer Jaswant Gill, on whom the film is based.

She even called the track a “bomb song”.

Poonam Gill, detailing her own enjoyment of the song, wrote a congratulatory message to Akshay Kumar, exclaiming: “What a bomb song! Papa and mummy were also great dancers. Papa was the captain of the Bhangra team in his college.”

Further expressing her admiration for the energetic track, Poonam went on to add: “Akshay has captured the same energy and sweetness in his chemistry with Parineeti as I have seen between my mummy and papa️. He (Jaswant Gill) loved dancing, and so did my mum. It’s the Punjabi DNA. A man with many talents.”

Jaswant Gill is the subject for the Bollywood megastar’s new film, as it celebrates one of India’s most unsung heroes. For the unversed, Jaswant Gill was a mining engineer who led the rescue operation at the Raniganj Coalfield mine in West Bengal in 1989, where over 65 miners were trapped due to the blasting of walls, enclosing them in very closed dark space, with water also filling in making the whole mission very low on time.

Jaswant, who oversaw the rescue operations with 2,000 other engineers, designed a massive capsule which was put in via a crane, and was able to safely get the miners out; though six miners ended up losing their lives when the walls had collapsed due to the blast.

In ‘Jalsa 2.0’, the actor performed the song with fellow actress Parineeti Chopra, delivering a very high octane energetic dance performance, earning it much acclaim; with an upbeat pop mixed bhangra tune in the background.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai with music by Vishal Mishra. The movie will hit theatres on October 6, 2023.

–IANS

anv/kvd