scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff commence shooting for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

By News Bureau

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have started shooting for their upcoming action-entertainer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. Having shared his excitement about the Mahurat shot, producer Vashu Bhagnani posted pictures on Instagram and captioned it: “After 25 years, we gear up to return with our most successful franchise ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’!”

“It was special then and it is even more special now with two exceptional Super Stars leading the title @akshaykumar and @tigerjackieshroff- and now with @therealprithvi also on board – directed by @alia bbaszafar together we will recreate a brand new Avataar of BMCM! Need ur blessings and good wishes as we begin Shoot !!”

The film to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as the antagonist.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared pictures from the Mahurat and captioned it: “After months of toiling, dreaming and strategising, we are ready to begin this massive ambitious journey. Truly humbled and honoured to stand alongside my ‘Bade’ and ‘Chhote’ without their nod my dream to achieve this wouldn’t have come true. I’m overwhelmed and it’s a moment of immense pride and joy for us at Pooja Entertainment. Love, adore and respect these two and I can’t wait for the audiences to see what we have in store.”

“Wouldn’t have been possible without our captain Ali Abbas Zafar! He is ready to now bestow his magic on ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’, our biggest and most ambitious project! So thankful to my dad for believing and backing us and to my entire team and everybody associated with this film. Can’t wait to roll on this one.”

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The Pooja Entertainment Action entertainer is set to release in cinemas in December 2023.

Previous article
Megha Chakraborty shares BTS scenes from 'Imlie', fans praise the on-screen couple
Next article
'Taaza Khabar': Makers drop a new song on Bhuvan Bam's birthday
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ILT20: Big-hitting Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer extend Gulf Giants' winning streak

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s pet a fussy eater; she asks fans how to rev up his appetite

News

Ex-Army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav shares how challenging it was to fight during Kargil war

Sports

Premier League: Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham

News

Anurag Kashyap: Alaya F, Karan Mehta are phenomenal young actors with great energy

News

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the biggest action-drama SELFIEE!

Sports

Australian Open: Tsitsipas overcomes Sinner to reach quarterfinals

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Spain overcome Malaysia 4-3 in sudden death to seal quarterfinal berth

Health & Lifestyle

Stones removed from 3-year-old's urinary bladder

News

Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence

News

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar all set to welcome their first child

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, An Se Young upset top seeds Axelsen, Yamaguchi to clinch titles

Technology

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress hormone

Sports

Winners of the ICC Awards 2022 set to be revealed from Monday onwards

Sports

ISL: Odisha FC rope in local talent Tankadhar Bag

Sports

Australian Open: Jessica Pegula reaches quarterfinal for third straight year

Sports

National 4W Racing: Ryan, Dillon, Sai Sanjay notch wins; double for Arjun Narendran, Ritesh Rai in Round 3

News

When Anne Hathaway was asked ‘are you a good girl or a bad girl?’

Sports

Sports Ministry holds first Mission Olympic Cell meeting outside Delhi to discuss key agenda points

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US