Beauty Alia Bhatt will be making her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone. While her husband Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Alia shared the details of her film on Instagram revealing that Heart of Stone is scheduled to premiere on February 10, the same day when Animal, also starring Rashmika Mandanna will hit the theaters.

However, this is not a box office clash as Alia’s movie will be released on streaming giant Netflix. Though Ranbir’s film Animal will face tough competition against Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2. Meanwhile, Alia shared Netflix’s slate for 2023 which also features snaps of Heart of Stone.

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.