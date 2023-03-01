scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan in Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom thriller drama ‘Section 84’

This film will mark legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan and Ribhu Dasgupta’s third collaboration together after the critical success of Yudh & Te3n

By Glamsham Editorial
Amitabh Bachchan in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom thriller drama 'Section 84'
Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in Pink _ pic courtesy imdb

What is Section 84? As per a digital repository of all Central and State Acts ‘Section 84’ deals with ‘Act of a person of unsound mind’, and states that ‘Nothing is an offence which is done by a person who, at the time of doing it, by reason of unsoundness of mind, is incapable of knowing the nature of the act, or that he is doing what is either wrong or contrary to law.’

In the recent past, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in quite a few films in roles related to law. In Runway 34, Chehre, Badla, but it is Pink that immediately comes to mind for the topic that the film tackled and the way it was presented. One wonders, in Section 84, which side of law would Amitabh Bachchan’s character stand. Whichever, it would be, but he stands tall.

Director Ribhu Dasgupta expresses, “I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it.”

Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and Filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta’s next film, a courtroom drama thriller, ‘Section 84’, in association with Jio Studios, will star the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. This film will mark legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan and Ribhu Dasgupta’s third collaboration together after the critical success of Yudh (Indian Television thriller miniseries released in 2014) & Te3n (released in 2016).

Vivek B Agrawal, Producer, Reliance Entertainment, says, “It’s an honour to have Mr. Bachchan on board in our next film and I’m thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in Section 84.“

Sameer Chopra, VP Marketing, Reliance Entertainment, says, “We are absolutely delighted to start work on Section 84. Mr. Bachchan’s unparalleled superstardom paired with Ribhu’s amazing story telling craft would make Section 84 an incredible watch for audiences worldwide.“

Pic. Sourceimdb
Watching the trailer was like 'reliving the battle' for original Mrs. Chatterjee
Bird flu patient in Cambodia discharged from hospital after 3 negative tests
