scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update: Hope to be back on the ramp soon

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a health update after suffering an injury to his ribs during the shoot of 'Project K'.

By News Bureau

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a health update after suffering an injury to his ribs during the shoot of ‘Project K’.

Big B even thanked his fans for wishing him a speedy recovery and hoped that he will be ‘back on the ramp soon’.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh posted a photo of himself walking on the ramp of a show.

He captioned it: “Thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery… I repair… Hope to be back on the ramp soon.”

It was earlier in March, when Amitabh suffered an injury during the shoot of ‘Project K’, in Hyderabad.

The actor shared his health update on his blog. After consulting a doctor and CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, he left for Mumbai, where he is taking rest at his home.

The 80-year-old suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during an action sequence of the film. He wrote that after the incident the film shoot was postponed.

‘Project K’ is science fiction film written and directed by Aswhini Dutt. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, it features Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Previous article
Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy
Next article
Mumbai Indians begin preparations for IPL 2023
This May Also Interest You
News

'Mean Girls' author claims Tina Fey 'paid her nothing' for franchise

News

Paras Kalnawat plays an ideal son in 'Kundali Bhagya'

News

Oprah Winfrey visits site in Jordan where Jesus was baptised

News

'I emerged a far more confident creator,' says Farhad Samji for 'Pop Kaun'

News

Chitrangda Singh focused on voice modulation for her 'Gaslight' character

Sports

Mumbai Indians begin preparations for IPL 2023

News

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

News

Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation

Technology

Google adds contact photos to conversation threads in messages

News

Gashmeer Mahajani, Donal Bisht return in season 2 of ‘Tu Zakhm Hai’, watch trailer

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bat first against unchanged UP Warriorz

News

Juhi Chawla’s wish for Alka Yagnik: ‘A 100 trees for the beautiful, melodious voice’

News

Rani Mukerji feels good content-driven films can pull audience to theatres

Sports

Ecuador midfielder Gruezo to miss Australia friendlies

Theatre

Seriously Funny: A Masterclass on the Point of Comedy

Sports

PCB confirms changes in dates of New Zealand's white-ball tour of Pakistan

News

Rohit Shetty forays into Marathi films with 'School College Ani Life'

Sports

UP's third international stadium in Varanasi

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US