scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Anees Bazmee all praise for 'The Ghost of Gandhi' director at teaser launch

Anees Bazmee feels that debutante 'The Ghost of Gandhi' director Manish Kishore has clarity of thought and will certainly find success with his project.

By Agency News Desk
Anees Bazmee all praise for 'The Ghost of Gandhi' director at teaser launch
Anees Bazmee and 'The Ghost of Gandhi' director

Noted filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who attended the launch of the teaser of the upcoming web series ‘The Ghost of Gandhi’, feels that debutante director Manish Kishore has clarity of thought and will certainly find success with his project. 

Bazmee along with Manish Kishore and the cast of ‘The Ghost of Gandhi’, including Sharib Hashmi, Sharman Joshi, Daisy Shah, Deepak Kalra and Sajid, graced the launch of the teaser in Mumbai.

Talking about the series, Bazmee, who is known for hits like ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’, ‘Singh Is Kinng’, ‘Welcome’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, said, “From the time Manish Kishore narrated the script to me, I was sure that it is going to be something great.

“But if I tell you the truth, it exceeded my expectations. This web series is so good that sometimes I wonder why nothing like this came to my mind. So I want to congratulate Manish for this beautiful thought.”

Manishi Kishore is making his directorial debut with the series, and Bazmee is certain that it will be a huge success.

“All films are important, but the first one we make is super important, because your first project gives you an identification, and sort of sets the bar… I think Manish will find success with his first project, because he has absolute clarity of what he wants to convey,” he said.

Backed by Three Arrows Production and Seeta Films, the series will stream soon.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Taekwondo Premier League: Second division weight category competition to be held in December
Next article
World Athletics adopts rules for Athletes’ Representatives, safeguarding players from abuse or exploitation
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Athletics adopts rules for Athletes’ Representatives, safeguarding players from abuse or exploitation

Sports

Taekwondo Premier League: Second division weight category competition to be held in December

Sports

Arsenal sign Spain goalkeeper David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford

Sports

Former India football captain Mohammed Habib dies in Hyderabad, aged 74

Technology

Mahindra unveils electric avatar of iconic Thar SUV

Sports

Mohun Bagan take on Machhindra FC in AFC Cup preliminary Round Two clash (preview)

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa, East Bengal face stern tests in final league matches

Technology

Musk’s X closes $100 mn promoted accounts ad biz: Report

News

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan share pics with Tricolour on social media

Health & Lifestyle

This is how coronaviruses jump from species to species

News

'MTV Roadies': Leeza gets voted out within 2 days by friend Piyu

Sports

SA20 season 2 to kick off on January 10 next year

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Sharath’s ton helps Mangaluru Dragons to beat Mysuru Warriors

News

Madonna to resume rehearsals for Celebrations Tour after health scare

News

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked in Pune for disrespecting Tricolour

News

Jessica Chastain is keen on a sequel to 2011 film 'The Help'

Sports

Football: No Fernando as Sevilla flies to Athens for European Supercup final

News

Kartik Aaryan emphasises on importance of youth capital of nation on I-Day

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US