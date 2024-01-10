Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand wish ‘Fighter’ Hrithik Roshan on 50th birthday

Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter' co-star Anil Kapoor and director Siddharth Anand extended their warm birthday wishes to Bollywood's 'Greek God', who turned 50 on Wednesday.

Hrithik and Anil will be sharing the screen space in the aerial action film ‘Fighter’ directed by Siddharth Anand.

Anil shared a captivating picture from the sets of ‘Fighter’, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans eagerly awaiting the project. The shared snapshot provides a sneak peek into the friendship between Hritik and Anil, as they embrace their roles on the action-packed film’s set.

The post was captioned as: “The inspired said to the inspiration – ‘Are you for real!?’ Kaun inspired hai aur kaun inspiration, I’ll leave the guesswork to you Happy Birthday HR… Love you Fighter.”

Siddharth also took to his handle and dropped unseen photos from the sets of ‘Fighter’. Along with the pictures, he penned a note which read: “Apart from wishing you, a little thank you note on your big day. 10 years ago we began our journey together. You believed in me at a point when very few people did. Life has never been the same for me.”

“I don’t think I ever thanked you. For the small. And big things. You have a heart like no other. People who know you will vouch for that. Today, my friend, I wish you the best of health, immeasurable happiness and abundant success. A little wish for me too, may we keep walking together,” added the ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ director.

‘Fighter’ features Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshaye Oberoi in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on January 25.

