Anupriya Goenka praises 'War' co-stars Hrithik as 'amazing collaborator', Tiger as 'inspiration'

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress and model Anupriya Goenka, who is known for her works in projects like ‘Bobby Jasoos’, ‘Dishoom’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, and ‘Padmaavat’ among many others, recalled about her working with actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the 2019 action thriller film ‘War’, calling it a “beautiful experience”, and said she misses being a part of it.

‘War’ is directed by Siddharth Anand, and stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles with Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya playing pivotal characters.

It is written by Anand, Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film belongs to the YRF Spy Universe. The film has recently marked four years of its release. Anupriya played the character of R&AW agent Aditi Nahta.

Talking about the same, she told IANS: “It has been a beautiful experience for me. I still miss being a part of it. It has been four years and it seems like yesterday. It had such an enigmatic energy throughout the set. I loved working with Siddharth Anand. He is such a ball of energy himself.”

Heaping praise on the superstar Hrithik Roshan, who plays the character of Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the movie, Anupriya said: “Hrithik sir, apart from being so dead drop gorgeous, he is such a wonderful actor, and an amazing collaborator. He used to make the whole team come together. He used to help each one of us, define our roles, work on our roles even better.”

Further talking about Tiger Shroff, the actress said: “Tiger is an inspiration because he is so regimented, very simple, down to earth. He has a very innocent child-like appeal about him. It was beautiful to see someone who is doing so well, has become a star, and is such a well mannered, erudite and cultured person with a lot of etiquettes.”

Anupriya further said that the best memory from the shoot of the movie was when her marriage sequence was shot, and the song ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’.

“And I hope to get to work with them again very soon,” added Anupriya.

Meanwhile, Anupriya will be seen playing the character ‘Shankari Devi’ in the upcoming power-packed series ‘Sultan of Delhi’. Based on the book, ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray, the series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Milan Luthria and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast.

‘Sultan Of Delhi’ is all set to release on October 13, on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

