Anurag Kashyap’s dark thriller ‘Kennedy’ selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' is a police noir film that revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, looking for redemption.

By Editorial Desk
Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023
Sunny Leone in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Coming from the house of Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, ‘Kennedy’ is essentially a police noir film, by Anurag Kashyap. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles and has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

While announcing the film, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios said, “It’s always a creatively enriching experience collaborating with Anurag Kashyap. With Kennedy, we are reaffirming our commitment to conveying Indian stories globally. We are thrilled that this film happens to be the only Indian film premiering at the 76th edition of Festival De Cannes.”

Director Anurag Kashyap also added, “It’s a film and genre I always wanted to explore. It’s more polar than noir, inspired by crime writing of Patrick Manchette and his comic book collaborations with Jacques Tardi and the cinema of Melville. It’s also a deeply personal crime / police drama and am so grateful to Zee Studios, Shariq and team, Neeraj, Bhumika, my producers Ranjan, Kabir and Kavan, my whole team, my partners in crime Sylver, Kazvin, Prashant who helped me shape it. Rahul Bhat who gave 8 months of his life, Sunny Leone who took on the challenge of it, Mohit Takalkar for taking it on… am just grateful at the moment.”

Ranjan Singh, the producer from Good Bad Films, said, “It’s always fun and enriching to make a film with Anurag, especially the ones that come from his heart. Kennedy’s journey has been similar and yet different, as the film was conceived in lockdown and shot a year later. And Zee Studios has been the best partner for the film and now we’re excited for the film’s journey to begin with its Midnight Screening premiere at the Festival De Cannes.”

Kennedy is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music supervisor of the film is Ashish Narula and songs are by Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The film’s editors are Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar.

