Ardhendu Bose, nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose passes away

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose' nephew Ardhendu Bose passed away in Mumbai on Monday due to a heart attac

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’ nephew Ardhendu Bose passed away in Mumbai on Monday due to a heart attack. His wife, Kermeen Bose shared the news of his demise with the media. Remembering Ardhendu, Kermeen said that he lived a proud man with his chest always high, and was very proud of his legendary uncle, his heroic deeds and sacrifice until the end.

A model and actor by profession, Ardhendu Bose was based out in 1970s Bombay where he started his career and starred in various Bollywood movies such as ‘Cobra’, ‘Mera Yaar Mera Dushman’, ‘Vishkanya’ and Bengali films such as ‘Kalkut’.

He began a strong successful career as a Bombay Dyeing model in the 1970s for many years and from then on made his way towards films.

Ardhendu’s own life was not without hiccups, particularly back from his childhood in the 1960s to the 1980s as he, his father and mother all suspected that the government at the time was tapping their phones and keeping very high surveillance on them, he revealed back in 2015.

Apart from being an ardent nationalist, Ardhendu was very protective of his uncle’s legacy and had long asked for Netaji along with the many soldiers of the Indian National Army to be given the recognition they deserved.

He was also highly critical of the Congress government, particularly in regards to figures such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru who he had said were given unfair credit for achieving India’s independence, always saying that it was the bravery of the Azad Hind Fauj that got India its independence.

Many others too have backed up this stance as the former English Prime Minister Clement Atlee had himself said so back in 1951.

Apart from his wife Kermeen, Ardhendu is survived by his son, Nedal Bose.

Ardhendu was also critical of Subhas Chandra Bose’ daughter Anita Bose Pfaff and slammed for critiquing her father’s stance on the use of violence.

