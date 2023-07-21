scorecardresearch
Arjun Rampal becomes father for the fourth time, welcomes second baby boy with Gabriella Demetriades

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal has become a father for the fourth time after he welcomed his second baby boy with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared the news with his fans and followers. The actor and Gabriella already have a son named Arik, 4 and also has two daughters with his first wife, Mehr Jesia.

Arjun shared a picture of a towel with ‘Winnie-The-Pooh’ and ‘Hello World’ written on it.

He captioned the picture: “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld#20.07.2023.”

It was last week when Arjun’s son Arik turned four. Sharing a picture of him, he wrote: “Happy birthday to my bestie, May you be blessed with all things as glorious and wonderful like you. Love Daddy. #happybirthdayarik.”

The 50-year-old actor was earlier married to model Mehr Jesia. The two divorced after two decades of marriage in 2019. They have daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal.

Arjun and Gabriella met in 2018 and started dating after a few months. They welcomed Arik in 2019.

On the acting front, Arjun was last seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Dhaakad’.

Currently, he is shooting for ‘Crakk- Jeetega toh Jiyega’, an adrenaline-rushing extreme sports film.

The upcoming film, directed by Aditya Dutt, is based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win. It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan.

–IANS

dc/svn

