Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades responds to troll asking her about marriage

Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades has responded to a social media troll talking about spoiling the mentality of the youth and asking her about when she will get married.

Gabriella, who is expecting her second child with Arjun, took to her Instagram and shared a slew of photograph from her weekend.

She captioned it: “A weekend #photodump #weekinphotos.”

However a social media user commented, “When will u get married. u stay in India not ur born place. You ppl spoil youth mentality.”

To which Gabriella replied: “Yes the mentality here is spoilt by bringing beautiful souls into the world, not by small minded bigots.”

Arjun and Gabriella started dating in 2018. They welcomed their first born a son named Arik Rampal in 2019.