scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ashutosh Gowariker ‘stunned, shocked’ on learning about ‘Lagaan’ art director’s death

Ashutosh Gowariker says he is in shock after learning about the death of art director Nitin Desai, who worked with him on the sets of his magnum opuses ‘Lagaan’

By Agency News Desk
Ashutosh Gowariker ‘stunned, shocked’ on learning about ‘Lagaan’ art director’s death
Ashutosh Gowariker ‘stunned, shocked’ on learning about ‘Lagaan’ art director’s death

Renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker says he is in shock after learning about the death of art director Nitin Desai, who worked with him on the sets of his magnum opuses ‘Lagaan’ and  ‘Jodhaa Akhbar’, 

Desai was found hanging in a case of suspected suicide at his N.D. Studios here, early on Wednesday, official sources said.

On his way to Karjat, Gowarikar spoke to IANS about Desai’s untimely death.

He said: “Stunned. Shocked. No words. On the way to ND Studios, Karjat.”

The Karjat Police rushed to his studio for investigations and the cause of the suicide was not clear.

The end came just three days before Desai’s 58th birthday on Sunday (August 6), even as top Bollywood personalities mourned his sudden demise.

Police were attempting to verify if he has left behind any suicide note at the studio or any other location.

Among the top-rung art directors of Bollywood, the Dapoli (Ratnagiri) born Desai was the art director for major films like ‘Devdas’, ‘Lagaan’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Harishchandrachi Factory’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, etc.

‘Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India’ stars Aamir Khan alongside debutant Gracy Singh and British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne. Set in 1893, during the late Victorian period of India’s colonial British Raj, the film follows the inhabitants of a village in Central India, who, burdened by high taxes and several years of drought, are challenged by an arrogant British Indian Army officer to a game of cricket as a wager to avoid paying the taxes they owe. The villagers face the arduous task of learning a game that is alien to them and play for a victory.

Released in 2008, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ is an epic historical romantic drama. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the titular roles. Set in the 16th century, the film shows the life and romance between the Muslim Emperor Akbar of Mughal Empire and a Hindu Princess Jodhaa Bai of Amber, who married him on a political marriage. A. R. Rahman composed the musical score which proved to be critically and commercially successful.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shehnaaz Gill gifts her brother Shehbaz Badesha a luxury car
Next article
Lost decade to India's Techade, telecom sector has come of age: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung launches 110-inch Micro LED TV in India

News

Akshay Oberoi on his 'Fighter' role: I grew up watching 'Top Gun', never thought I'd essay a pilot

Sports

Bilawal Bhutto-led panel to hold meeting decide on Pakistan's ODI WC participation: Report

News

WGA strikers finally agree to a negotiation date with studios and streamers

News

Abhinav Shukla reacts to Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy rumors

Technology

Tinder to launch 'high-end' membership, product refresh this fall

Technology

Microsoft rolls out spatial audio on Teams for desktop

News

Zendaya mourns ‘Euphoria’ co-actor Angus Cloud’s death

Technology

Lost decade to India's Techade, telecom sector has come of age: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

News

Shehnaaz Gill gifts her brother Shehbaz Badesha a luxury car

News

Lakshmi Manchu is captivated by Rohit Shetty's cop films

News

Lizzo accused of sexual harassment and weight-shaming

Sports

'Some days we play like the best team and some days we just get steamrolled', says Sahi Hope after series loss against India

Technology

Planet Labs to lay off 10% of workforce amid restructuring

News

Kylie Jenner got 'dumped' by Timothee Chalamet after 7 months of dating

News

Beyonce pays tribute to fan who died after being stabbed for 'voguing' to her song

Technology

Musk's X corp sues anti-hate firm over ‘improperly’ accessing Twitter data

Sports

Shardul gets very limited credit for the way he bowls: Aakash Chopra

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US