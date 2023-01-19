scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Athiya Shetty blushes after photographers ask her ‘shaadi kab hai?’

Athiya Shetty was clicked by photographers in Mumbai ahead of her rumored wedding with KL Rahul.

By Pooja Tiwari
Athiya Shetty blushes after photographers ask her ‘shaadi kab hai’
Athiya Shetty blushes after photographers ask her ‘shaadi kab hai’

Suniel Shetty’s pretty daughter Athiya Shetty was clicked by photographers in Mumbai ahead of her rumored wedding with KL Rahul.

The photographers around her asked, “Ma’am shaadi kab hai? (When is the wedding?)” Athiya smiled and looked toward the cameras.

Fans in the comments section of the video cheered for the couple and one of them wrote, “She’s glowing and how.” Another fan wrote, “She’s so gorgeous. Rahul’s a very lucky guy.” “She is looking pretty,” read another comment.

Athiya and Rahul have been together for a few years and have not shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media.

Previous article
YouTube rolling out updates to TV's live guide, library
Next article
Ishan Kishan slammed for appealing for hit-wicket against Latham after taking off the bails
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Didn't think that the ball hit the stumps, even while watching the replay: Gill on Hardik's freak dismissal

Sports

Ishan Kishan slammed for appealing for hit-wicket against Latham after taking off the bails

Technology

YouTube rolling out updates to TV's live guide, library

News

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s winner photos with trophy go viral

Technology

Fintech startups in India raised $5.65 bn in 2022, a 47% drop from 2021

Technology

Apple expands Advanced Data Protection option globally

News

Marathi film 'Ghaath' set to have world premiere at Berlinale

Sports

Main focus was to be there for the team and score as many runs as possible: Shubman Gill

News

Victoria Beckham has eaten same meal every day for 25 years

News

Drake's hairstyle inspires Rohit Suchanti for his new look

News

Abhishek Nigam gives new twist to his character in 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha 2'

News

Pankaj Tripathi wraps up shoot of investigative drama 'Father'

Sports

1st ODI: Gill has settled the debate on opening slot in ODIs, says Aakash Chopra

Technology

I'm on visa, have limited time: Sacked Indian-origin Microsoft worker

News

Joy Mukherjee’s son, Sujoy Mukherjee to make directorial debut with Kalpvriksh’

News

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan taunts Priyanka Chahar Choudhary saying, “I don’t find you all better than Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia”

Technology

NASA, Boeing working on more fuel-efficient aircraft design

News

Ishwak Singh says right look adds X factor and in 'Berlin' they have that

Sports

Making 208 out of 350 is an outstanding effort: Jaffer lavishes praise on Gill for outstanding knock against NZ

Technology

Elon Musk stands to lose billions over 2018 Tesla tweets in US trial

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US