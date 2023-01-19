Athiya Shetty blushes after photographers ask her ‘shaadi kab hai?’

Suniel Shetty’s pretty daughter Athiya Shetty was clicked by photographers in Mumbai ahead of her rumored wedding with KL Rahul.

The photographers around her asked, “Ma’am shaadi kab hai? (When is the wedding?)” Athiya smiled and looked toward the cameras.

Fans in the comments section of the video cheered for the couple and one of them wrote, “She’s glowing and how.” Another fan wrote, “She’s so gorgeous. Rahul’s a very lucky guy.” “She is looking pretty,” read another comment.

Athiya and Rahul have been together for a few years and have not shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media.