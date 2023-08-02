Ayushmann Khurrana to ‘Ayushwoman’, actor wishes to be nominated in Best Actress category too

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Dream Girl 2’, has shared that while the audience has loved him as Ayushmann, with his new film they will also love the ‘Ayushwoman’ in him. Speaking to the media recently at the film’s trailer launch, the actor shared that working on the film was an absolutely fulfilling experience for him as an actor.

In the film, his character of Karam transforms into Pooja to overcome a financial problem, and this leads to comedy.

Commenting on the experience of stepping into the role of a woman, the actor said, “It was challenging because were shooting in 45 degrees Celsius, as I say in the film, I was ‘fully assembled’, wearing a wig in such blistering heat tested me as an actor”.

He further mentioned, “I hope people love the Ayushwoman too in addition to Ayushmann. I also want to say that I wish to get nominated in the Best Actress category as well this time during the award season “.

‘Dream Girl 2’ also stars Ananya Panday, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor and Paresh Rawal. It has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is a sequel to Ayushmann’s 2019 superhit film ‘Dream Girl’.

The film, which was earlier supposed to release in July, is now arriving in theatres on August 25.