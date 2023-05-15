scorecardresearch
Babil Khan has a 'perfect plan' for his birthday: Work, then time with mum

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan, who made his debut with Anvita Dutt’s ‘Qala’, is celebrating a working birthday on Monday. The actor is currently shooting for a big project the details of which are under wraps.

Talking about his birthday plans, Babil said: “My work truly makes me happy and a working birthday sounds like a perfect plan for me. I’ll also end up spending some time with Maa when I wrap work for the day, I couldn’t have asked for more.”

The songs of ‘Qala’, which starred Babil as a fine singing talent, went crazy viral on the Internet inspiring several reels and memes. The actor aims to repeat the magic with his upcoming films in the pipeline.

He further mentioned: “I am eagerly waiting for the release of the film I am presently involved in. I simply cannot wait to share the details with everyone.”

Additionally, Babil has some exciting projects in the pipeline. He is set to appear in YRF’s ‘The Railway Men’.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
