scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Balle Balle' 2.0 was Salman's idea, says Sukhbir; actor even penned lyrics

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Punjabi music star Sukhbir Singh, who is known as the ‘Prince of Bhangra’, has recreated a new version of his popular track ‘Balle Balle’ for the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

The singer shared that the idea to redo the song came from the Bollywood superstar himself.

Sukhbir had sent Salman two options and he loved them both. The first one was ‘Billi Billi Akh’, which was released recently, and the second song was a remake of Sukhbir’s song ‘Dil Kare’. But Salman insisted on getting ‘Balle Balle’ for his film.

The singer shared with IANS, “Salman wanted me to make a new song altogether but by using both the songs (‘Dil Kare’ and ‘Balle Balle’) and that’s how the new remake of ‘Balle Balle’ was created.”

The song has been crooned and composed by Sukhbir with its lyrics penned by Kumaar. Interestingly, Salman, who is the son of the veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, has written the additional lyrics for the song along with Sukhbir. The song features a blend of thumping Punjabi beats and energetic catchy lyrics.

Talking about his experience of composing the song with Salman, the singer told IANS, “I sang this song originally in Punjabi, but the remake version has given me equal joy. It was very important for me to incorporate Punjabi beats in the most authentic form to match the lyrics and the vibe of the song. At the same time, I was amazed to see how Salman was hands-on at every stage of the film when he started writing the two new verses for the remake song”.

He added, “It was a surprise for me and I loved it… So I decided to keep them in the additional changes of the song. It’s an experience of a lifetime and an unforgettable memory to do teamwork with Salman on this film. I thoroughly enjoyed every part of the work.”

The track will go live on YouTube late on Monday evening.

–IANS

aa/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Nushrratt Bharuccha to star opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda in Hindi remake of 'Chatrapathi'
Next article
National Shooting: Shiva Narwal and Neha win Air Pistol trials
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt shares throwback pics with Ranbir Kapoor on first anniversary

Sports

We'll do everything to put in our best performance and come away with the result: Des Buckingham

News

Sanjay Dutt gets hurt shooting for Kannada movie 'KD'

News

OTT series 'Dancing On The Grave' to tell story of Shakereh Khaleeli murder case

News

Megha Chakraborty on co-star Seerat Kapoor: 'We are good friends off the screen'

Sports

Shooting: Divyansh, Vijayveer, Sift, Anant Jeet, Ganemat win in National selection trials

Sports

It's always an incredible game to be a part of: Faf du Plessis on CSK vs RCB clash

Technology

JioCinema to be accessible on LG TVs for ultimate IPL viewing experience

Sports

IPL 2023: Harry Brook's maiden century, Markram's fifty power SRH to 228/4 against KKR

Sports

IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin fined 25% match fee for breach of code of conduct

Sports

Rounak's fifer helps Golden Eagle beat Academy of Excellence in Budhram Rajput Memorial

News

Working in South films helped Pooja Hegde improvise dialogues in 'KKBKKJ'

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui back on the big screen with Jogira Sara Ra Ra!

News

Makers of 'Thangalaan' release glimpses of Chiyaan Vikram from it on his b'day

News

Seventeen drop cinematic trailer for ‘FML’

News

'House Of The Dragon' Season 2 filming with surprising character returning

Technology

We can build our own AI models to address issues facing the Indian education space: Flipick Founder

Sports

IPL 2023: Hetmyer, Samson fifties lead Rajasthan Royals to thrilling 3-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US