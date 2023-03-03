scorecardresearch
Bhushan Kumar, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga announce next with Allu Arjun

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, March 3 (IANS) Suspense over Allu Arjun’s next venture after ‘Pushpa’ is finally over with the announcement of his latest project.

The as yet untitled movie is to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

With three powerhouses of Indian cinema – Producer Bhushan Kumar, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Indian superstar Allu Arjun coming together, the movie is in for massive expectations. The movie under this association will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Co-Producer Shiv Chanana along with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the superstar Allu Arjun had recently met to formalise this huge collaboration.

Headlined by Allu Arjun, the filming of this movie will commence right after the wrap up of Sandeep Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ which is also produced by T-Series Films Production.

–IANS

pvn/shb/

