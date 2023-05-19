scorecardresearch
Big B shares cryptic post about getting 'arrested' by Mumbai Police

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for often entertaining his followers on social media, recently shared a picture and notified his fans about an “arrest”.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a cryptic post after being reprimanded by the Mumbai Police for not wearing a helmet while riding pillion on a bike in the city. Taking to Instagram, on Friday, Big B posted a photo of himself, standing disappointed near a police jeep. In the caption, Amitabh wrote, “arrested”.

In the picture, the actor can be seen standing dejected near a police jeep in a chequered shirt and pair of black pants that he paired with white sports shoes and transparent glasses.

Amitabh’s post tickled fans and colleagues’ curiosity in no time. One of the users wrote: “Don ko pakadna Mushkil hee nahia Naamumkin hai Sir.”

“It must be a joke..!! arrest karne ki taakat kisi mein nhi..!! yeh shayad kuch normal si formalities puri krne gaye honge.. sir ji ko chhoo bhi sake aisa koi paidaa nhi hua..!”, another commented.

Another fan commented: “Sir, again without a helmet.”

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Shannon K makes Cannes debut in an outfit by Ukrainian designers
IPL 2023: Every ground we have gone to has blown us away really, says Mike Hussey on overwhelming support for CSK
