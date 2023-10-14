scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 17: The makers drop the promo of a couple dancing; Netizens guess it as Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Bigg Boss 17 will premiere this Sunday on October 15. Ahead of the launch, Colors TV dropped contestant promos.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 17 The makers drop the promo of a couple dancing; Netizens guess it as Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain _ pic courtesy twitter

Bigg Boss 17 will premiere this Sunday on October 15. Ahead of the launch, Colors TV dropped contestant promos. These were just hints as the final unveiling will take place at the premiere. The internet, however, participated in a guessing game and picked a number of celebrity names who are rumoured to participate in the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

The official Instagram handle of Colors TV first posted the video of a couple of new promos, where only their silhouettes are visible. They are dancing to Rabba Janda from Netflix India’s spy thriller Mission Majnu.

The caption stated, “Naa pher paaoge nazar, kuch aisa hoga iss jodi ka aapke par asar. Toh batao, kaun hai yeh jodi number 1? (You won’t be able to take your eyes away from this couple. Guess who’s the couple number 1?).”

One user commented sayikng, “Ankita and Vicky”, another user commented saying, ‘My Dearest AnVi – Good Luck”

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
