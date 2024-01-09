Boman Irani pens an emotional note post the success of ‘Dunki’

Riding high on the success of his recently released comedy-drama film ‘Dunki’, acclaimed actor Boman Irani stole hearts once again with his portrayal of a teacher (he had played dean / principal in 3 Idiots) in the film. As much as audiences enjoyed his work and the entertainer as a whole, the actor recently took time out with his close friends and family to watch the film in theatre as an audience.

All praise for his co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, along with Director Rajkumar Hirani and the entire team, Boman Irani lauded everyone’s hard work and expressed his gratitude for being a part of this really special project.

Sharing a picture from his movie outing, the actor wrote on his social media handle, “Always fun to watch movies with the audience. While I was an audience member I cannot help but admire the hard work of the entire team. (I know I was there) the wonderful ensemble of actors fronted by our very own @iamsrk with the support of every single player. #tapseepannu @vickykaushal09 @anilgroverhere @vikramkochhar in fact every single featured cast member did great. Films like this reinforce our belief in humanity, kindness, loyalty and the reason we love to see a #rajkumarhirani film.”

Sweet much. Meanwhile, up next on the work front, Boman Irani is gearing up for his long-awaited directorial debut, which he has written himself and in which he will also be playing a role. Fans of the actor are eagerly awaiting more details on the film soon.