Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Advertisement
Advertisement
BollywoodNews

Boman Irani pens an emotional note post the success of ‘Dunki’

Boman Irani stole hearts once again with his portrayal of a teacher in the recently released comedy-drama film ‘Dunki’ starring Shah Rukh Khan

By Editorial Desk
Boman Irani pens an emotional note post the success of 'Dunki'
Boman Irani watches Dunki with family _ pic courtesy instagram

Riding high on the success of his recently released comedy-drama film ‘Dunki’, acclaimed actor Boman Irani stole hearts once again with his portrayal of a teacher (he had played dean / principal in 3 Idiots) in the film. As much as audiences enjoyed his work and the entertainer as a whole, the actor recently took time out with his close friends and family to watch the film in theatre as an audience.

All praise for his co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, along with Director Rajkumar Hirani and the entire team, Boman Irani lauded everyone’s hard work and expressed his gratitude for being a part of this really special project.

Advertisement

Sharing a picture from his movie outing, the actor wrote on his social media handle, “Always fun to watch movies with the audience. While I was an audience member I cannot help but admire the hard work of the entire team. (I know I was there) the wonderful ensemble of actors fronted by our very own @iamsrk with the support of every single player. #tapseepannu @vickykaushal09 @anilgroverhere @vikramkochhar in fact every single featured cast member did great. Films like this reinforce our belief in humanity, kindness, loyalty and the reason we love to see a #rajkumarhirani film.”

Sweet much. Meanwhile, up next on the work front, Boman Irani is gearing up for his long-awaited directorial debut, which he has written himself and in which he will also be playing a role. Fans of the actor are eagerly awaiting more details on the film soon.

Advertisement
Sourceboman_irani
Previous article
Sonu Sood’s ‘Fateh’ is a cinematic tribute to cybercrime victims
Next article
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' movie tickets to be sold for Rs 100
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisement

More in Entertainment

Advertisement