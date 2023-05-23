'Brand Bollywood – down under' docu trailer gives glimpse of Bollywood's role in shaping India's perception in Australia

The trailer of the Australian feature documentary ‘Brand Bollywood – down under’ was unveiled on Tuesday.

The trailer, which was launched at the Cannes Market, days after a popular session on Australia-India co-production at the India Pavillion, gives a glimpse of the extraordinary journey of Hindi cinema and its remarkable role in shaping India’s perception in Australia.

Describing the documentary and the need for it, director Anupam Sharma said, “Bollywood is India’s tremendous soft power and is India’s ambassador to the world, just like Ayurveda, Yoga, spirituality, cricket, Indian Doctors and IT industry. I have personally seen the role the Indian film industry has played in creating new horizons for Indians and India in Australia and deeply felt that this was a story that needed to be told and documented not just for Indians but for the world.”

The documentary takes a deep dive into the evolving role played by Bollywood in India’s perception internationally and bringing the international world to India.

Utilising behind-the-scenes and making-off clips of major Bollywood films shot in Australia since ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and featuring some of the most picturesque locations in Australia, the documentary features some of the prominent Indian film industry bigwigs, as well as the Australian government, trade, and tourism representatives, to analyse the Bollywood journey in Australia.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has featured in the documentary, said, “It is a delight to be part of Anupam’s international documentary on Popular Hindi Cinema targeted at Indian audiences celebrating our cinema and Western audiences who are still learning about our film culture. Over the years, I have come to share a wonderful association with Australia. So seeing an Australian feature film with government support on India’s popular cinema is heartening, particularly as Australia and India finalise a film co-production treaty. I look forward to acting in more Australian Indian films as the experience in Hotel Mumbai was gratifying.”

Producer-actor Feroz Khan was the first Indian to script Australia in a film and shoot in Australia. In the documentary, his son Fardeen has spoken at length about the experience of shooting an Indian film in Australia.

Talking about the documentary, Fardeen Khan said, “In context to my film career Australia will always hold a special place as a major portion of my first film was shot there. My producer, director, and father, Feroz Khan, instantly loved the country’s beauty and was inspired to capture it on celluloid. Being part of this project was a pleasure, and I recall many first-time memories. Anupam, sending you my best wishes for the project and looking forward to seeing it.”

Produced by Anupam Sharma’s Films & Casting TEMPLE, the documentary will soon release globally.