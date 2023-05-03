scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Cannes to bestow Honorary Palme d'Or upon Michael Douglas

By Agency News Desk

Paris, May 3 (IANS) Multiple award-winning actor Michael Douglas will receive the Honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, reports ‘Variety’.

Cannes revealed that the ‘Basic Instinct’ star will return to the Croisette this month for the festival — and will be honoured as part of the May 16 opening ceremony.

Douglas’s first time in Cannes was the 32nd edition of the festival in 1979, with James Bridges’ disaster thriller movie ‘The China Syndrome’, adds ‘Variety’.

He returned for ‘Basic Instinct’ in 1992 and again in 1993 for ‘Falling Down’. He was most recently in Cannes for Steven Soderbergh’s 2013 movie, ‘Behind the Candelabra’, where he played the pianist-singer Liberace.

“It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities and excellence in storytelling,” Douglas said in a statement, quoted by ‘Variety’.

Douglas’ first venture as a producer, ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’, in collaboration with Saul Zaentz, directed by Milos Forman, scored nine Oscar nominations and the film was awarded best picture in 1975, ‘Variety’ notes.

As an actor he is known for his collaborations with Robert Zemeckis in ‘Romancing the Stone’ (1984), Ridley Scott in ‘Black Rain’ (1989) and Barry Levinson in ‘Disclosure’ (1994). He won the Oscar for best actor in 1987 for his portrayal of Gordon Gekko, a greedy New York broker in Oliver Stone’s ‘Wall Street’. The sequel, ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’, was screened out of competition at the 63rd edition of Cannes in 2010.

–IANS

srb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: 'Well, you've decided it's my last', Dhoni's cheeky reply on his retirement, swansong tour
Next article
Low fat foods may prolong life, less carbs can raise death risk: Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Low fat foods may prolong life, less carbs can raise death risk: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Well, you've decided it's my last', Dhoni's cheeky reply on his retirement, swansong tour

News

Pointing to 'The Elephant Whisperers', Ayushmann says local stories going global

Technology

Surgical masks can help kids fight respiratory infections: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Healthy internet use may help protect against dementia, reveals study

Technology

MobiKwik's revenue grows to Rs 560 cr in FY23, gears up for 2X growth

Health & Lifestyle

Australia's AI radiology company Annalise.ai enters India

Sports

South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail retires from international cricket with immediate effect

Sports

BAI to conduct selection trials for Asian Games squad from May 4-7

News

Warner CEO roasted on his own media outlet – CNN – by striking writer-comedian

Sports

IPL 2023: Lost mainly because there were no significant partnerships at top of the order, admits Shubman Gill

Sports

Barca Director of Football Alemany set to leave

Sports

Indian Women's League: Mumbai Knights FC face East Bengal FC (preview)

News

Mumbai hotel staff break into a dance to welcome Backstreet Boys

Technology

Promising startups still have reason to cheer amid funding winter

Technology

Musk tells Sachin Agarwal why Twitter's 'For You' algorithm is working fine

Technology

LinkedIn's new AI feature to write messages to hiring team

Health & Lifestyle

Women twice likely to be hospitalised post heart attack than men: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US