scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Captain Cool Dhoni drives tractor, shares video on Insta

Former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni drove a tractor in his fields in his hometown Ranchi.

By News Bureau

Former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni drove a tractor in his fields in his hometown Ranchi. He took to Instagram to share the video, which garnered 3.3 million views and 70,000 comments in around 18 hours.

The post has 33 lakh likes so far and marks the former captain’s first post on social media after a break of around 2 years.

He wrote in the caption: “Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work.”

Dhoni bought the Mahindra Swaraj tractor about three years ago for Rs 8 lakh, following which businessman Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra group, took to Twitter to praise his choice and said that it was the “right decision.”

Dhoni has a keen interest in farming and has been growing fruits and vegetables at his farm in Ranchi’s Sambo area since the past three years.

The farm is spread over 55 acres, where mustard, cauliflower, cabbage, strawberries, ginger, capsicum etc. are grown. Most of the crops are grown organically.

Consignments of the produce are sent to other cities along with the local markets.

Dhoni also has around 80 cows in his farmhouse, their milk is sold in the local markets.

Apart from this, he also has chickens of Kadaknath breed.

Dhoni visits the farm whenever he is in the city and his wife Sakshi, along with his childhood friend Seemant Lohani, were seen with him several times.

Sakshi often shares videos of the farm on social media.

Previous article
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Top 5 contestants go down memory lane with video summerising their journey
Next article
Twitter facing internal & external issues, up soon: Elon Musk
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer's claim that 150 mn users' data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

Technology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US