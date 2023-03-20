scorecardresearch
Chitrangda Singh focused on voice modulation for her 'Gaslight' character

Chitrangda Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming film 'Gaslight, worked extensively on her voice modulation for her part.

By News Bureau

Actress Chitrangda Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming film ‘Gaslight, worked extensively on her voice modulation for her part. Taking a different approach, she focused on the bass of her voice rather than the treble.

She worked with acting coach Rupesh to understand thriller as a genre and work on her character development to understand it better.

The actress said: “I handed myself to them (acting coach) to look like Rukmini and sound like her. I worked on my voice so that it didn’t sound happy and got a low base and tone.”

The film, which is a psychological thriller, also stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.

The actress further mentioned: “We worked on it a lot to bring out the authority and mystery in my voice. I have never done this kind of detailed work.”

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment, and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film is set to release on March 31, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mumbai Indians begin preparations for IPL 2023
'I emerged a far more confident creator,' says Farhad Samji for 'Pop Kaun'
