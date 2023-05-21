scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Dali Dhananjaya urges people to go and watch 'Daredevil Mustafa'

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, May 21 (IANS) Newbie director Shashank Soghal’s Kannada campus comedy “Daredevil Mustafa”, which was released last week, has received rave reviews from critics and the audience has shown its love by thronging cinemas.

Kannada popular hero Dali Dhananjay has supported the movie and appealed to cinema goers to back the new talent. The movie, shot in picturesque Chikkamagaluru, is based on the noted Kannada litterateur, the late Poornachandra Tejaswi’s popular work.

The team has made posters of the author for the film’s promotions, which is unprecedented as a way to promote a movie.

The film stars Poornachandra Mysore, Karthik Pattar, Aditya Ashree, Abhay, Supreeth Bharadwaj in lead roles. Navneeth Sham has scored the music and background score. Raghavendra Mayakonda and Anantha are the producers.

–IANS

mka/srb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Stockbroking firm gifts an EV to Mohanlal on his 63rd birthday
Next article
Cyberstalkers using Windows 11 Phone Link feature to monitor iPhones: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Cyberstalkers using Windows 11 Phone Link feature to monitor iPhones: Report

News

Stockbroking firm gifts an EV to Mohanlal on his 63rd birthday

News

Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump stupid, says it's insane people think he could do a good job

News

Tamil superstar 'Thalapathy' Vijay to act in Venkat Prabhu's next movie

Sports

IPL 2023: Toss for Royal Challengers Bangalore-Gujarat Titans match delayed due to rain

News

Jude Law was obsessed with 'Star Wars' as a child

News

Miley Cyrus thinks her success is 'seasonal'

Sports

Andy Murray withdraws from Roland Garros to prioritise Wimbledon

Sports

Hockey: Indian women put up a solid show, hold Australia 1-1 in third test match (Ld)

News

Kannada actress Milana's Monoco, Paris trip photos go viral

News

Halle Bailey: 'Seeing black Little Mermaid as a child would have changed my whole life'

Sports

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes leaves Chennai Super Kings to prepare for England's upcoming home summer

Technology

WhatsApp's new feature to let users create stickers within app

Sports

IPL 2023: Madhwal strikes after Vivrant, Mayank fifties as SRH reach 200/5 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

PCB adds Grant Bradburn, Mickey Arthur among three new members in men's selection committee

News

Natalie Portman says women at Cannes are expected to behave differently than men

Sports

Jayaprakash re-elected unanimously as President of Swimming Federation of India

Sports

Heavy rains lash B'luru; RCB vs Gujarat Titan match may be affected

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US