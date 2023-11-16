scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Debutante Alizeh calls herself lucky to be able to learn dancing from late Saroj Khan

By Agency News Desk

Alizeh, who is all set to make her debut in showbiz with the thriller ‘Farrey’ has had the privilege of learning dance from the iconic late Saroj Khan for a short span of time. Alizeh’s dance prowess is evident in her performances, particularly in tracks like ‘Ghar Pe Party Hai’ and ‘Machade Tabahi.’

Alizeh shared her thoughts on her brief but impactful time with Saroj Khan: “I was lucky to be able to learn dancing from Sarojji for a short span. Those are memories I will cherish, and I feel extremely grateful for our time spent together.”

Directed by Soumendra Padhi, the film tells the tale of an orphan genius Niyati, who after gaining admission into an elite school on scholarship, gets entangled in a cheating racket when some of her rich friends lure her into helping them cheat in exams.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mrunal Thakur: ‘Border’ was the first film I saw in theater with my father
Next article
New single-dose chikungunya vax to revolutionise global health: Report
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US