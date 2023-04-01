scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look

By News Bureau

Mumbai April 1 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone had an epic reaction on seeing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s look from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event.

Shah Rukh suited up in a black V-neck t-shirt, black pants and a black blazer, paired with a diamond pendant for the event. He was joined by wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan at the event.

Stylist Shaleena Nathani shared a picture of SRK’s look for the event. She wrote: “DEADDDD !!!! @iamsrk today for the opening of @nmacc.india.”

Soon after, Deepika Padukone commented on the post: “Me Too!”

SRK and Deepika were seen sharing screen space in this year’s blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, which also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

On the work front, SRK has ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’. Deepika will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ starring Hrithik Roshan.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pose at The Great Indian Musical event ‘ignore’ Karisma Kapoor Netizens feel bad for her
Next article
Alia Bhatt looks effortlessly gorgeous in a silver glittery saree with an off-shoulder blouse at NMACC event
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt looks effortlessly gorgeous in a silver glittery saree with an off-shoulder blouse at NMACC event

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pose at The Great Indian Musical event ‘ignore’ Karisma Kapoor Netizens feel bad for her

Health & Lifestyle

Akbar Allahabadi used wit & sarcasm to dissect society (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinning in white as they make stylish entry at NMACC event

News

Emily Ratajkowski plans to become a screenwriter and novelist

News

When legends meet: Arijit Singh touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony

News

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates daughter Ruby on Transgender Day of Visibility

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone holds Ranveer Singh’s hand with a huge smile at  the NMACC opening; Fans are melting

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her beauty in see through gown arrives with husband Nick Jonas at NMACC event

News

Jane Seymour has devised 'igloo' lighting to look younger

News

Keanu Reeves gifts engraved Rolex watches to 'John Wick' stunt team

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in black suit at NMACC event; Fans call him ‘Jawan’

News

'Dumb': Gauahar on Justin, Hailey Bieber's comment on Ramzan fasting

Sports

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Sofia

Fashion and Lifestyle

Salman Khan poses with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan at NMACC event; Fans are impressed

Sports

Marseille held by Montpellier at home in Ligue 1

Sports

Serbia smashes Bosnia in closing game of ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

Sports

We may get to see a 600-run season from Shubman Gill: Parthiv Patel

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US