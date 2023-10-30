scorecardresearch
Deepika Padukone joins ‘Just looking like a WOW’ trend

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone joins 'Just looking like a WOW' trend
Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 8 kick-started on a blockbuster note. After all, the first episode welcomed Bollywood’s power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Talking about his work, he also addressed ‘trollers’ who criticized the first episode. The episode featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who received mixed reactions to their statements.

While Deepika has not commented about the trolling, her new video seemingly shuts down trolls. On Saturday night, Deepika shared a video in which she participated in a viral trend.

If you’ve been active on Instagram in the past week, you would have come across an audio of a woman going, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow. Just looking like a wow!” Using the video, Deepika appeared to fighting back her laugh while mouthing the lines. In the video, Deepika did look like a ‘wow’, wearing a silver gown. Deepika shared the video with the caption, ” Just looking like a WOW! .” The video left Ranveer in splits.

He took to the comments section and wrote, “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA !!!!! DEDD !!!!! .” Karan Johar also commented, “Am obsessed, I love love love this.” Deepika’s sister Anisha teased her, “But why are you not wearing mouse colour? ‍♀️”.

Fans also took to the comments section and praised her. “People on internet trolling her bad, meanwhile her, doing what’s she’s best at; SLAYINGGG!!! ” a fan wrote. “Hahaha you are wow in this ,” added another.

