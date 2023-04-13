scorecardresearch
Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, to be cast as female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3?

Fans are waiting for Aashiqui 3's female lead and we got some news for you

By Shweta Ghadashi
Fans are waiting for Aashiqui 3’s female lead and we got some news for you. But the chosen heroine may finally be either Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif.

A source close to the developments says, “It won’t be any of the heroines Kartik has already worked with. And it won’t be a newcomer as the female lead’s role is a complex role.”

Deepika and Kartik have expressed a desire to work together on multiple occasions.

On the other hand Aashiqui 3’s director Anurag Basu has worked with Katrina before in Barfi, and is keen to work with her again.

Aashiqui 2 starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Fans loved their chemistry on-screen.

