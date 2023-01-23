scorecardresearch
Deepika Padukone on working with Shah Rukh Khan: I’m collaborating with my most favourite co-star

By News Bureau
Actress Deepika Padukone has spoken about her pairing with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whom she calls her “favourite co-star”, as they are all set for the release of their upcoming film ‘Pathaan’.

The two stars have previously worked in films such as ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Chennai Express’.

“Shah Rukh and I have been very lucky to have had the opportunity to work in some incredible movies starting with Om Shanti Om! I’m collaborating with my most favourite co-star Shah Rukh. We have a beautiful relationship and I think the audience always see that in the movies that we do,” said Deepika.

SRK and Deepika also spoke about the secret behind their electric chemistry in ‘Pathaan’.

She said: “Well, he and I can both take credit for that. Again he was also on this intense diet and exercise. So, he and I can both take credit for the work we have put individually. But at the end of the day, it is the team that you work with.”

Deepika added: “Whether it is the director (Siddharth Anand) and his vision or it’s the cinematographer (Satchith Paulose) and how he is envisioning lighting us, whether it’s the stylist (Shaleena Nathani) – how she envisions these characters, whether it is your hair and make-up team. So, it’s your entire team that sort of comes together, so sure you can put in the work and do the best you can but you also have incredible world class professionals who come in and make us look the way we do!”

For Deepika, ‘Pathaan’ is a very special film in her filmography.

“The character that I am playing in this movie is extremely exciting, it is something that I haven’t done before and even the movie – just this kind of spy thriller, an out and out action movie is something I haven’t done before.”

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and also has John Abraham in it. ‘Pathaan’ is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

