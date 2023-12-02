'Devdas' my favourite Bollywood film: French actress Guslagie Malanda

Cesar Award-winning French actress Guslagie Malanda is currently in the national capital Delhi to attend the European Union Film Festival. Guslagie, whose film ‘Saint Omer’ marked the opening of the film fest, shared that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Devdas’ is her most favourite Hindi film of all times.

The actress is immersing herself in the city’s vibrant culture and has also fallen for Delhi’s culinary delights.

During her 5-day stay in Delhi, Malanda will be absorbing the local culture of the city.

When asked about Bollywood, Guslagie Malanda shared her love for the timeless classic, ‘Devdas’. The French actress revealed that she’s watched the movie multiple times and admires every actor’s performance. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial holds a special place in her heart as one of her favourite Bollywood films.

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film is based on the 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, and narrates the story of Devdas Mukherjee (SRK), a wealthy law graduate who returns from London to marry his childhood friend, Parvati “Paro” (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).

However, the rejection of their marriage by his own family sparks his descent into alcoholism, ultimately leading to his emotional deterioration and him seeking refuge with the golden-hearted courtesan Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit).

As the European Union Film Festival unfolds, Delhiites can look forward to a cinematic journey that transcends borders, bringing the best of European filmmaking to the heart of the city.

–IANS

aa/dan