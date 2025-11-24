Dharmendra’s Final On-Screen Appearance Will Break Your Heart—Fans Can’t Stop Rewatching

Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra is an actor loved by all generations. In the last phase of his career, too, he continued to offer great charm to audiences. His last on-screen appearance was in 2024 with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, playing Shahid Kapoor’s sweet grandfather in the romantic science-fiction drama. Infusing it with much-needed warmth and passion, even in the futuristic plot of the movie, Dharmendra made his character effortlessly humorous-which left viewers yearning for the never-to-be-forgotten grace he perpetually carried with himself.

A year earlier, in 2023, Dharmendra had turned in one of the decade’s most loved performances in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As Kanwal Lund, a man whose emotional topography wove together love, memory, and vulnerability, he struck a deep chord with the audience. The film presented Dharmendra in a romantic avatar, which gorgeously resonated with the charm of his early years, reminding fans of the “He-Man” who once ruled the silver screen with unforgettable roles in Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, and Anupama.

The tender chemistry he shared with Shabana Azmi in the film was one of the most talked-about moments of the year, a fact that proved once again that the megastar’s charisma had not dimmed with time. With just a smile or a single emotional beat, Dharmendra could still command complete attention—an ability only a true screen icon possesses.

These are reasons why Dharmendra remains one of Indian cinema’s greatest loves well into his later-career roles. His legacy lives on, not only in the films he acted in, but through generations and millions of hearts that he touched. If audiences are celebrating his oeuvre, these last performances stand as a poetic reminder of the tenderness, grace, and emotional depth that defined Dharmendra’s unparalleled journey in Hindi cinema.

Also Read: Salman Khan Arrives Amid Tight Security to Bid Final Goodbye to Dharmendra