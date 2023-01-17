Dia Mirza shares rare sighting of Himalayan Marmot during film shoot

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actress-producer Dia Mirza, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film “Dhak Dhak”, recently shared an adorable memory from her filming schedule in Ladakh for the film, where she spotted the rare Himalayan Marmot.

Himalayan Marmot, which is also known as a Tibetan snow pig, is a marmot species that inhabits alpine grasslands throughout the Himalayas and on the Tibetan Plateau. It is IUCN Red Listed as Least Concern because of its wide range and possibly large population.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Dia shared a series of 4 photographs and wrote in the tweet: “One of the most beautiful sightings while filming for #DhakDhak in Ladakh was this #HimalayanMarmot. We spent a good 10 mins watching one another. #ForNature #ForeverWild #WildForLife (sic)”.

In the past, the actress has shared that the shooting schedule for “Dhak Dhak” had to be done over an extended period and travelling constantly from one location to another across rough terrain.

In the film, she will be seen playing a hijab-clad biker. The film has been making waves since its shoot commenced in 2022 not just for its stunning cast but also for its unusual premise of four women on bikes undertaking the journey of a lifetime from Delhi to the world’s highest motorable pass – KhardungLa pass.

“Dhak Dhak” also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi, and is helmed by Tarun Dudeja, jointly produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Aayush Maheshwari under the banners of Viacom18 Studios and Outsiders Films.

–IANS

